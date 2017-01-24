Referee Ajayi Returns In NPFL Matchday-4

By Johnny Edward:

Referee Folusho Ajayi will be in charge of Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League match between Gombe United and Plateau United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ajayi was at the centre of controversy in the NPFL season opener between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah in Kano, where the visiting team claimed she disallowed a legitimate free-kick goal they scored at the stroke of halftime.

The Anambra Warriors would also stage a walkout in the second half after the referee sent one of their officials to the stands for dissent.

The Nnewi side has since apologised for the urgly incident and accepted the hefty sanctions metted out by the League management Company.

But after thorough scrutiny and investigation, Ajayi was adjudged not guilty and has been recalled by the Nigerian Football Federation Referees' Committee for matchday- 4 according to a media release from the Publicity Secretary, Kelechi Mejuobi.

Among the referees listed for Wednesday's games are; Ago Abubakar for the game between Shooting Stars and MFM at the Adamasigba stadium; Joe Ogabor for El Kanemi Warriors Vs Katsina United.

