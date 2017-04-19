Rivers United Coach, Udube: We’ll Avoid Similar El Merreikh Disaster Against Rayon Sport

Rivers United chief coach, Willy Udube, says they will work hard at avoiding a repeat of what happened against El Merreikh of Sudan when they travel to Kigali to face Rwanda's Rayon Sport in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff on Saturday.

Despite taking a 3-0 first leg advantage to Omdurman in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United still crashed out after losing 4-0 to go out 4-3 on aggregate.

And ahead of their second leg clash against Rayon, with Rivers United taking a 2-0 first leg lead to Kigali, Udube said the game against El Merreikh still haunts them, that they will fight to win this time around.

"It was a very good match as our opponent came to also play but we showed character to get the win," Udube told cafonline.com.

"No doubt, we did get it all right hence, just two goals to show for our efforts.

"We still have pictures of what happened in Omdurman etched in our mind, so we are going for the return leg with the aim of preventing a repeat of such in Kigali. We are going to neutralize the ball juggling spirit of the Rwandans."

The winner over both legs will qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria