Rivers United GM, Kpalukwu: We’re Not Favourites For NPFL Title

By Adeboye Amosu:

Rivers United General Manager, Okey Kpalukwu has downplayed the club's chances of winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title this season following their impressive buildup to the campaign, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Pride of Rivers who narrowly missed out on winning the title last season have enjoyed a successful pre-season exercise.

Stanley Eguma's men won the Super-Four competition in Enugu and had a successful tour of Spain where they won one and drew one game.

They have also made some quality additions to their squad, prompting pundits to declare them as favourites for the NPFL title.

"We have done all the necessary things, but you don't test how ready your team is until you play in a competitive game," Kpalukwu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"It's still premature to say whether we will win the title or say any team will win as the league is like a marathon, and you need to be at your best to win it.

" We are happy with our preparations, but we want to be modest in everything we do. There is no perfect team in the world and we believe we can always improve in everything we do."

Rivers United will host El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday in one of the match-day one fixtures of the 2016/2017 NPFL season.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.