Rohr Welcomes Back Ighalo, Moses; Wary Of “Prepared” Algeria

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is pleased to have the trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun back in his squad for this Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier Algeria, while being wary of a wounded Algeria, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Rohr who is expected to take charge of his first training session with his team ahead of the crucial on Tuesday told CAFOnline.com that he is aware of the danger the Fennecs will pose to his team but he remains confident of a brilliant display from his side.
“We have Leon Balogun and others like Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo who were not around; it is good to have so many solutions and not just one list with same players for all the matches,” Rohr said.
“Algeria which is the number one team in Africa must be disappointed for dropping points at home against Cameroon. They will come to Uyo very well prepared against us.
“So mathematically, it was a good operation for us that we won in Ndola; and we are the only teams that have three points after the first round of matches.
“The preparation has been to look at our players in their clubs because we cannot play any friendly match. We have to analyse the matches and we also have to keep eyes on our players because we have started building a new team with many young players.
please super eagles make nigeria proud
It is good Mr Rohr know that the Algerians are coming to Nigeria with one objective which is that he who is down need not fear of a fall. They will doeverything possible to nick a win or at worse a draw. Only one team from each group and as it stands now Algeria is …..third, Cameroon second but Cameroon is at home vs Zambia. Of course Zambia can win or draw Cameroon, but on paper only Zambia, Algeria, Nigeria fans on earth hopes that happens on Saturday in Cameroon. So Algeria will see to it that they win or draw but Nigeria will need to see that even a draw at home is like losing. This is our homematch which is a must win match.
but Algeria has only one playin style and we already understand
their pattern of play, that was what their former coach was
trying to deal with before he was fired.. The Super eagles wil win
Algeria. We have defenders that can hold Mahrez to the end of the game.. If Mahrez is not free on the pitch the Algerian team wil not
make any impact as all their games they normally use the wing
Mahrez plays for attacking.. And that is the same wing Leon
Balogun plays so their is no cause for alarm.. We will win the
match. We all know they will come with a counter style of play which will be a little bit difficult for the eagles but before any team will succeed counter football that team should have strong defenders so if Algeria wil play counter their defenders should watch the pacy Etebo and Iwobi combined with Ighalo and Victor Moses. Thanks
I love my super eagles o. But Buhari should ensure he pays the super falcons their dues o
siper eagle stil remain super eagle
That's my super eagles no matter what