Rohr Welcomes Back Ighalo, Moses; Wary Of “Prepared” Algeria

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is pleased to have the trio of Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun back in his squad for this Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier Algeria, while being wary of a wounded Algeria, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Rohr who is expected to take charge of his first training session with his team ahead of the crucial on Tuesday told CAFOnline.com that he is aware of the danger the Fennecs will pose to his team but he remains confident of a brilliant display from his side.

“We have Leon Balogun and others like Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo who were not around; it is good to have so many solutions and not just one list with same players for all the matches,” Rohr said.

“Algeria which is the number one team in Africa must be disappointed for dropping points at home against Cameroon. They will come to Uyo very well prepared against us.

“So mathematically, it was a good operation for us that we won in Ndola; and we are the only teams that have three points after the first round of matches.

“The preparation has been to look at our players in their clubs because we cannot play any friendly match. We have to analyse the matches and we also have to keep eyes on our players because we have started building a new team with many young players.

“It was good we have two wins after two matches (Tanzania and Zambia) which is good for our confidence but there is still a lot of work to do.

