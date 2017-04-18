Ronaldo Hits Historic 100th UCL Goal As Real Advance Past Bayern

Real Madrid booked their place in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League Tuesday night after 120 minutes of entertaining football with a 4-2 win against 10-man Bayern Munich (6-3 on aggregate) at the Santiago Bernabeu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick while the other goal for the Spanish side came through Marcelo Asensio. Robert Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot for the Bavarians while Sergio Ramos scored an unfortunate own goal. Arturo Vidal got controversially sent off in the second half after receiving his second yellow card. Replays showed that his tackle was clean, he got the ball.

With the three goals, Ronaldo has now scored 100 goals in the Champions League, the only player in the history of the competition to reach that milestone.

Bayern Munich were the first to apply the pressure in the first half but Real Madrid had a succession of chances through Karim Benzema, Daniel Carvajal and Sergio Ramos.

Vidal was yellow-carded in the sixth minute for a foul around the Bayern penalty area but was again shown a second yellow, albeit in controversial circumstances six minutes before the end of the game.

The first goal of the night came from the Germans when referee Viktor Kassai awarded Bayern a penalty in the 53rd minute which Lewandowski dispatched expertly after waiting for Keylor Navas to move before rolling the ball into the middle of the goal.

Ronaldo equalised in the 76th minute when a perfect lofted pass from Casemiro found him. The Portuguese superstar jumped highest and steered a close-range header straight into the bottom right corner. His effort was both strong and precise, and Manuel Neuer had no chance of stopping that.

However Ramos put the ball beyond his own goalkeeper to register an own goal two minutes after Ronaldo’s goal to bring the aggregate score at this point to 3-3. The score stayed that way after 90 minutes meaning it had to be settled by 30 minutes of extra time and possibly penalty shootout.

Ronaldo put Real ahead in 105th minute although replays showed he was offside when he got the ball. Ronaldo ensured he has scored four goals, two away and two at home against his former manager Carlo Ancelotti and his team.

Youngster Marco Asensio struck from inside the penalty area in the 112th minute with his weaker right foot, sending the ball precisely into the bottom left corner to make it 4-2 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.

