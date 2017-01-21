Rooney Breaks United’s Goal Record; Anichebe Returns, Lookman, Ighalo In Action

By James Agberebi:

Wayne Rooney broke Manchester United's all time goal record as he scored a late goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Stoke at the Bey365 Stadium on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rooney who replaced a disappointing Juan Mata on 67 minutes, curled in a

Superb free-kick in the 94th minute to go 250 goals ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton who set 259 goals record.

Stoke look to be heading for a 1-0 win after Mata diverted Erik Pieters cross past De Gea.

The draw means United who are now sixth in the league table, have not won at Stoke in their last four visits.

At the Vitality Stadium, Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo continued his goal drought in Watford's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Ighalo was introduced for Abdoulaye Doucoure with three minutes left in the game.

Christian Kabasele gave Watford the lead in the 24th minute before Joshua King drew Bournemouth level on 49 minutes.

Troy Deeney scored in the 65th minute to give Watford a 2-1 lead but Benik Adobe equalised on 82 minutes to salvage a point for Bournemouth.

At the Hawthorns, Ademola Lookman made his second league appearance for Everton but couldn't replicate his performance against Manchester City as the Toffees piped Crystal Palace 1-0 away.

Lookman was introduced in place of Kevin Mirallas in the 72nd minute.

Everton's goal was scored by Seamus Coleman in the 87th minute.

And at the Hawthorns, Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe made his return from injury, but went down with Sunderland 2-0 at West Brom.

Anichebe was brought on for Adnan Januzaj in the 66th minute.

West Brom's goals were scored by Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt in the 30th and 36th minute respectively.

