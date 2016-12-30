Sadiq Undergoes Therapy At Bologna

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria's Olympic team star to Rio 2016, Umar Sadiq, underwent a therapy at his Italian side Bologna on Thursday ahead of their fixture against Juventus on the 7th of January, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Sadiq who has been battling with an ankle injury since arriving at the club, last featured for the Rossoblu in Novemeber when they lost 3-0 to AS Roma.

According to a report on the club's official website, the AS Roma loanee is to work regularly along with Simone Verdi who is also nursing an ankle injury ahead of their fixture against the Bianconeri.

"The team returned to work today at the technical center after the holidays season," the statement on Bologna's official website reads.

"Luca Rizzo returned to the group and has worked regularly with teammates. Therapies for Umar Sadiq and Simone Verdi."

The 19 year old Sadiq has featured five times for Bologna who currently occupy 15th position in the Serie A log with 20 points from 17 games.



