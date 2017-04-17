Salami Opens Goals Account, Egwuekwe Scores Own Goal In KuPS Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker Gbolahan Salami scored his first goal of the new Finnish league season as his club KuPS edged visiting FC Inter Turku 2-1 in a first division clash on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was KuPS' first win of the season after two rounds of games.

Salami scored in the 30th minute to put KuPS 1-0 up but his Nigerian teammate Azubuike Egwuekwe conceded an own goal to level the score for FC Inter Turku.

But in the 78th minute, Ats Purje scored the winner to give KuPS the win which lifted them to sixth in the league table.

Super Eagles 2014 FIFA World Cup squad member Reuben Gabriel was an unused substitute for KuPS.

And in action for FC Inter Turku was another Nigerian player Philip Njoku

