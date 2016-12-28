Salami Set For January Move Away From Finland’s Kuopion

By Johnny Edward:

Kuopion Palloseura's Nigerian forward Gbolahan Salami has hinted could join a new team when the January transfer window opens next week, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Salami, 25, is currently holidaying in Nigeria after a season in the Finnish top flight division where he emerged as the fourth top scorer in the division with 14 goals.

The Nigerian international who signed a one-year deal with an option of a further year when he joined Kuopion Palloseura in February adds that he wants a fresh challenge after setting a new club goalscoring record with KuPS in his first season.

Salami scored 15 goals in all competitions last term for KuPS.

"I'm at home now I don't know if I will be going back to Finland," he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I hope to get a fresh challenge to put myself on the bigger map."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.