Salami

Salami Set For January Move Away From Finland’s Kuopion

 

 

 

By Johnny Edward:

 

Kuopion Palloseura's Nigerian forward Gbolahan Salami has hinted could join a new team when the January transfer window opens next week, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

 

Salami, 25, is currently holidaying in Nigeria after a season in the Finnish top flight division where he emerged as the fourth top scorer in the division with 14 goals. 

 

The Nigerian international who signed a one-year deal with an option of a further year when he joined Kuopion Palloseura in February adds that he wants a fresh challenge after setting a new club goalscoring record with KuPS in his first season.

 

Salami scored 15 goals in all competitions last term for KuPS.

 

"I'm at home now I don't know if I will be going back to Finland," he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

 

"I hope to get a fresh challenge to put myself on the bigger map."

