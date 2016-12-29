Serena Williams Engaged To Reddit Co-Founder Ohanian

Tennis superstar Serena Williams, 35, and co-founder of social news website Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, 33, are engaged to be married, it has been announced.

A spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed that he asked Serena to marry him when the two were on vacation in Rome.

Serena, one of the most successful tennis players in history, first announced the news herself in a Reddit post on its "r/isaidyes" forum, CNN reported on Thursday night.

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited" Williams said in her Reddit post, which was written like a poem and had a cartoon of the couple at the top. "Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own 'charming'/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes."

Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams' Reddit post and adding, "She said yes."

Williams and Ohanian, who have been dating since 2015, have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, though she does post pictures of them on her Instagram account from time to time.

