Southampton Stun Liverpool To Reach EFL Cup Final

Southampton have qualified for the final of this season’s English Football League Cup after defeating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg on Wednesday to advance 2-0 on aggregate.

The only goal of the game was scored by Shane Long in the 92nd minute.

Southampton won the first leg at St. Mary’s 1-0 thanks to Nathan Redmond’s first half strike.

The last time Long scored against Liverpool was in the 2010 FA Cup when he was with Reading.

Recharge Card Pin: Etisalat N200 – 1231 3253 2695 874 (Acknowledge if you’re the lucky one. Use ‘Leave A Reply’ field. State your location)

Southampton become the first team to reach the final of the League Cup without conceding a goal.

With the win, Southampton have now qualified for their second-ever League Cup final.

The first and only time Southampton qualified for the final of the League Cup was in 1979 where they lost 3-2 to Nottingham Forest.

While this is the first time Jurgen Klopp will lose in a semi-final as a manager (he has triumphed in his previous six attempts).

Southampton will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Manchester United and Hull City on Sunday, February 26 in the final at Wembley.

United will take a 2-0 first leg lead to the KCOM Stadium to face Hull City.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.