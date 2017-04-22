Success On As 10-Man Hull Beat Watford; Lookman’s Everton, West Ham Draw

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was in action for Watford who lost 2-0 to 10-man Hull City at the KCOM in the Premier League on Saturday.

Success was brought on for Nordin Amrabat in the 67th minute for his 18th EPL appearance for Watford this season.

Relegation threatened Hull were down to 10 men following Oumar Niasse's straight red card in the 25th minute.

Despite the red card, Hull went 1-0 up in the 62nd minute through Lazar Markovic.

And in the 71st minute Hull doubled their lead thanks to Sam Clucas.

The defeat leaves Watford in the 10th position in the league on 40 points, while Hull moved out of the relegation zone into the 17th spot and are two points above the drop zone on 33 points.

At the London Stadium, Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was in action for Everton who forced West Ham to a 0-0 draw.

Lookman replaced Idrissa Gueye in the 46th minute for his eighth league game of the season.

The young forward was lively for Everton and went close on several occasions for the Toffees.

Everton moved up to sixth in the league table on 58 points with West Ham occupying the 13th spot.

In other Premier League games on Saturday, Swansea continued their battle against relegation with a 2-0 win over Stoke while Bournemouth sank Middlesbrough deeper into relegation trouble with a 4-0 bashing.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria