Success: I’ll Overcome My Injuries, I Don’t Believe In ‘Juju’

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Isaac Success has described his injury setback at Watford as frustrating while dismissively ruling out ‘juju’ playing a part in his niggling knocks.

Success, 21, who just returned to light training from a hamstring injury, has been out of action for over a month.

The former Granada’s forward debut season in England has not been a successful one so far as he has featured in only seven league games, scoring once.

Commenting on his injury woes and return Success says he still has a lot to contribute to the Hornets despite his injury problems.

“I’m good and I’m getting better,” Success told Watford’s official website on Thursday. “I’m hoping to train with the team on Monday.”

“It’s frustrating as I’m trying to make my name in the Premier League.

“I haven’t had the chance to impress. Everyone knows my ability but I’ve got more to offer to the fans and the team.”

Success debunked claims that his injuries are as a result of some African curse.

“I heard that,” he joked. “I’m a Christian and I really don’t believe in that. Injury comes when you are a professional and most of the time hard work can help prevent it. I’ve really started working harder than before to prevent injuries. I believe I’m coming back stronger and stronger than before.”

