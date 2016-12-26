Success Injured Again, Misses Watford Vs Crystal Palace

Watford’s Nigerian forward Isaac Success is injured again and out of the club’s Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

However, Success’ compatriot Odion Ighalo is in the starting line-up for the Boxing Day clash.

Success, who arrived at Vicarage Road from Granada in the summer for around £12.5 million, has had time at the Premier League club disrupted by niggling injuries.

“@SuccessIsaac misses out as a precaution with a slight hamstring strain,” Watford tweeted while naming their line-up for Monday’s early kick-off.

Ighalo has been in and out of the starting line-up this season s he struggles to replicate last season’s form.

