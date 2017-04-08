Success Starts As Spurs Maul Watford, Close Gap on Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur closed the gap on Chelsea in the Premier League table to four points, temporarily, following their emphatic 4-0 win against Watford at White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A brace from Heung-Min Son and a goal each from Dele Alli and Eric Dier sealed the impressive win for Spurs.

Spurs now have 68 points with a game in hand while Chelsea are on 72 points.

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success made his second start of the season for Watford.

The win was Spurs' 11th successive EPL win.

While Watford have now lost their seventh straight league games at White Hart Lane with their last victory away to Spurs coming in 1985 in a 5-1 win.

Watford got off to a bright but it was Spurs who had the first chance in the seventh minute through Heung-Ming Son but his effort came off the post.

A minute later Vincent Janssen had a chance only to see his close range strike saved by Heurelho Gomes.

In the 11th minute Craig Cathcart almost have Watford the lead but hit the side-netting.

Spurs went close in the 19th minute through Janssen whose shot hit the cross bar following a cross from Kieran Trippier.

Spurs eventually broke the deadlock on 33 minutes off Alli who curled into the far top corner.

In the 36th minute Watford thought they've won a penalty after Success went down under Jan Vertonghen's challenge but the referee waved play on.

In the 39th minute Spurs went 2-0 up through Dier who smashed the ball home from the edge of Watford 18-yard box off a loose ball.

Spurs made it 3-0 on 44 minutes this time through Son who volleyed in from 20 yards.

10 minutes into the second half Spurs went 4-0 up with Son grabbing his second goal after finishing off Trippier's cross from the back post.

Success almost pulled a goal back for Watford on 65 minutes off a flick from Stefano Okaka, but dragged his shot wide.

In the 73rd minute Troy Deeney missed from 12 yards sending his effort wide.

Son almost got his hat-trick in the 84th minute, but saw his volley hit the cross bar.