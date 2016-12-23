Sunderland Fans Prefer Borini To Anichebe As Defoe Back-Up

By James Agberebi:

Sunderland fans have expressed doubts over Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe's ability to carry the club's goal-scoring burden if top scorer Jermain Defoe gets injured.

Defoe has been Sunderland's biggest goal threat this season, scoring eight goals in 17 appearances in the English Premier League.

Anichebe who joined Sunderland as a free agent this season has scored three goals in eight league outings.

The Black Cats are currently 18th in the league table.

In a poll conducted by and run on wearewearside.com, just two per cent of Sunderland fans voted for Anichebe to step in for Defoe.

Italian forward Fabio Borini, who just recently returned from injury and yet to score this season, got 64% of the votes.

Manchester United on loan forward Adnan Januzaj got four per cent.

