Sunshine Unveil Eguavoen, Task Him To Save Club From Relegation

By James Agberebi:

Newly appointed Sunshine Stars of Akure coach Austin Eguavoen has been saddled with the responsibility of making sure the Akure-based club do not get relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

On Tuesday, Eguavoen was unveiled as Sunshine Stars new coach to be assisted by his former Super Eagles teammate Ike Shorunmu.

The former Super Eagles coach signed a short-term deal till the end of the season with an option to extend it.

“Today (Tuesday) we unveiled Austin Eguavoen as our new coach on a short-term deal until the end of the season,” Sunshine Stars media officer Wahab Bankole told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The terms of the contract are that he must make sure Sunshine are not relegated and also we have a decent outing in the Federation Cup.

“We decided to appoint Eguavoen because we believe he has the experience. He has coached in the Nigerian league before and we believe he has what it takes to deliver for us.”

Sunshine Stars are 17th in the NPFL table with 31 points from 18 matches. ​

