Super Falcons’ Ohale Joins Swedish Club Vittsjo-Gik From Rivers Angels

By James Agberebi:

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has signed a one-year deal with Swedish women's top flight club Vittsjo-Gik from Nigeria Professional Women's Football club Rivers Angels, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rivers Angels announced the move on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Ohale becomes the second Nigerian at Vittsjo-Gik as she joins Super Falcons teammate Ngozi Okobi at the club.

"Our central defender, Ohale Osinachi, just signed a one year contract with Swedish outfit, Vittsjo GIK," Rivers Angels wrote on their handle.

Ohale has featured for Delta Queens and America's professional women's soccer team Houston Dash.

She was a member of the Super Falcons squad that won the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

She also featured at the 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup with the Super Falcons.

