Super Falcons Star Ordega Joins Australia’s Sydney FC

By James Agberebi:

Super Falcons forward Francesca Ordega has signed for Australian women's top league Westfield W-League club Sydney FC for the remainder of the 2016/2017 season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ordega's signing was confirmed on the club's official website on Thursday.

Ordega, 23, who joins Sydney FC from Washington Spirits in the United Stayes of America, is the first African to play in the Westfield W-League.

She was a member of the Super Falcons team that won this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Sydney FC have signed Nigerian World Cup striker Francisca Oredga for the remainder of the Westfield W-League 2016/17 season, the club confirmed today.

"Ordega is the first African player to play in the Westfield W-League and joins the Sky Blues on the back of winning a third Africa women’s Cup of Nations title, in front of 40,000 fans in Cameroon earlier this month. Francisca made the team of the tournament.

"The 23-year old forward has been capped 26 times for the Nigerian national team and also boasts experience at two FIFA Women’s World Cups (2011 and 2015), featuring against the Westfield Matildas in the 2015 tournament as Sky Blues teammate Kyah Simon scored twice to down the Super Falcons.

"She spent the last two seasons with Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States of America."

Ordega expressed excitement at her new adventure.

“I’m really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC’s stature,” she said.

“I’ve heard great things about Sydney FC and the Westfield W-League and I’m really excited to be in Australia for the first time.

“I’ve played against the Matildas and I know the quality of players Australia produce. I know it’s going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Sydney FC Coach Dan Barrett said he was excited by the qualities Francisca brings to the squad and he hopes to play her in the club's next fixture.

“Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team,” he said.

“She’s a player who’s got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad.

“She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad.

“She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season.

“Francisca will train with us on Thursday and if she gets through that alright we’ll look to get her to play some part in Friday night’s game against the Roar.”

