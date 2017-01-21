The Swans Of Swansea Peck Liverpool Too Hard, Win 3-2 At Anfield

Liverpool suffered their first English Premier League defeat of 2017 losing 3-2 at home to relegation battlers, Swansea at Anfield on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A brace from Fernando Llorente and another strike from Sigurdsson cancelled out brace from Firmino and hand The Swans their first win at Anfield in their history.

The result sees Paul Clement's side jump from 20th to 17th.

The game began with the hosts dominating possession, with Swansea contented sitting aback with nine men behind the ball.

Liverpool had the first real chance on goal but failed take it.

Emre Can failed to head home Jordan Henderson's outswing cross into the area from 10 yards in the ninth minute.

Ten minutes later Carroll hit the post for Swansea after he was played through on goal by Gfyli Sigurdsson.

The chance gave The Swans more confidence as they began to attack.

And they were almost punished when attacked carelessly as Liverpool launched a counter-attack through Coutinho, who played a fine reverse pass to Lallana on the left but the English winger over hit his cross out of play.

At the restart, Swansea showed move adventure in breaking the deadlock and they got it.

Fernando Llorente slotted home the opening goal three minutes into the second half.

The Spanish forward poked in the ball through the legs of Wijnaldum and into the net.

Llorente bagged his second of the game when he headed a sublime cross from Carroll in the 52nd minute to give Swansea a 2-0 lead before the hour mark.

Liverpool fought back as Firmino lovely header via a James Milner cross gave Liverpool a lifeline back in the game.

The Brazilian capped his brace with an exquisite half volley to make it 2-2.

Swansea made it 3-2 in the 74th minute when Sigurdsson finished off a perfect run from Tom Carroll from 30 yards guiding in a poor clearance from Klavan clearance past Mignolet and into the net.

Liverpool host Southampton next in the English League second leg clash at Anfield before home games with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English FA Cup and Chelsea in the EPL.

