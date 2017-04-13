Taye Taiwo Praises Ndidi, Tips Leicester To Shock Atletico

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has heaped praises on Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for his emergence as an important player for club and country, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes on Wednesday night but his international team-mate Ahmed Musa did not travel with the team to Spain for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final defeat against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon.

The FC Lausanne-Sport left-back told Completesportsnigeria.com: "Atletico Madrid have the lead from last night going into the second leg but from the way Leicester have performed in the Champions League this season, you cannot really bet that they will lose in England.

"I love the way they play football and even happier that one of our boys, Wilfred Ndidi, is doing well for them. Unfortunately Ahmed Musa has not played so much under the new coach but every coach has their preferred players.

"Musa can still play a big part for them next season. Ndidi has come into the national team and going by the way he has been playing, he will be an important leader in the national team too. I think he can be one of the best midfielders in his position."

Lausanne-Sport will face Basel on Saturday in their league game. Taiwo's club are placed seventh in the Swiss League table.

