Top 10 NPFL Transfers Ahead 2016/17 Season

With the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season set to kick off on January 15th, Completesportsnigeria.com's ADEBOYE AMOSU presents the top 10 transfers so far in the off-season.

1. CHINEDU UDOJI: Enyimba to Kano Pillars

The news of Chinedu Udoji linking up with Kano Pillars has been one of the biggest of this Nigeria Professional Football League transfer window.

The centre-back who was Enyimba captain for several years, severed ties with the People's Elephant to join his former coach, Kadiri Ikhana at the Pyramid City side.

2. GABRIEL WASSA: Niger Tornadoes to Rivers United

The highly rated left-back who was a standout performer in the colours of Niger Tornadoes last season has moved on to Rivers United.

He proved his class during the Super- Four competition in Enugu and more will be expected from him next season.

3. FORTUNE OMONIWARI: Akwa United to Enugu Rangers

The forward has been a consistent performer with Heartland and Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the last two seasons. He will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities for Enugu Rangers next season with top scorer, Chisom Egbuchulam expected to leave for Tunisian side, Etoile due Sahel.

4. FATAU DAUDA: Unattached (Ghana), to Enyimba

The 31-year old linked up with seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions on a free following the expiration of his contract with Ghana Premier League side, Ashanti Gold.

He is expected to fight for the goalkeeping position with Theophilus Afelokhai with Femi Thomas and Joshua Enaholo already out of the club.

5. PRINCE AGGREH: Kano Pillars to FC IfeanyiUbah

The winger switched to FC IfeanyiUbah after spending only one season with Kano Pillars.

The Anambra Warriors are delighted to finally have their man after a failed attempt last season.

6. OLUFEMI THOMAS: Enyimba to Rivers United

The arrival of Theophilus Afelokhai limited his appearances for Enyimba last season, and he will look for better luck at his new club despite the presence of the trio of Sunday Rotimi, Abiodun Akande and Okiemute Odah.

7. NZUBE ANAEZAMBE: Enyimba to Rivers United

The talented midfielder is one of the key members of the Enyimba side that have moved to Rivers United. He will look to establish himself in the side despite the glut of talented players available to coach Stanley Eguma.

8. ESOSA IGBINOBA: Nasarawa United to Rivers United

Esosa Igbinoba was Nasarawa United's top scorer in the last two seasons. He has pitched tent with Rivers United where he is expected to be a key member of the side.

9. SAMSON GBADEBO: Nasarawa United to Enyimba

Mr Dependable, as the former home-based Super Eagles centre-back is called by his admirers, has a big task in his hands following his move to Enyimba.

The former Lobi Stars defender will be expected to fill the void left by former captain of the side, Chinedu Udoji.

10. KING OSANGA: Warri Wolves to FC IfeanyiUbah

The former Nigeria youth international couldn't save Warri Wolves from going down last season and has dumped the Seasiders for FC IfeanyiUbah.

