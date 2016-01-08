Top 5 Betting Apps for Your Smartphone

The emergence of smartphones and the development of various applications has completely changed the way people view betting. It is now possible to follow your favourite sports, leagues and teams and make and place your bets with just a swipe and a touch. In this article we’ll review the top 5 betting apps for people based in Nigeria.

1960bet

1960bet is an app bearing the same name as the popular online betting website from Nigeria. It offers opportunities for sports betting, live betting and betting on virtual and casino games. The various options they give to the apps’ users make them a popular choice among punters. Users can bet on football, basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, tennis, golf, snooker, cycling, darts, winter sports, baseball, American football, motor sport, rugby, and many other sports.

There is a live betting option, which lets players bet on matches as they are happening. Punters can follow both live and scheduled matches on the app. The app also offers a virtual games feature on which players bet on computer generated games. 1960bet offers virtual tennis, horse racing, dog racing, motor racing, football and cycling. Because of its availability and its opportunities for betting whenever you want (there are virtual games being played every minute of every day) this is one of the most popular features the app offers.

Bet9ja Sports

One of the most appealing features of our next entry on this list is that Bet9ja Sports’ layout is easy to use for those who have never had the chance to bet online before. It offers a variety of sports and games to bet on with most of its users interested in football betting. Europe’s top 5 five leagues are the most popular, but users follow the smaller competitions as well. Other sports in their portfolio include motorsports, cricket, baseball, tennis, basketball, rugby, and others.

The apps’ most popular betting options are over/under totals, double chances, multiples, regular and Asian handicap and others. Live betting is also extremely popular among punters, with football, the most heavily followed sport. The app offers virtual betting as one of its newer features, and as with the previous app on this list, football, horse racing, tennis and dog racing are the most popular computer generated games.

And finally, using extremely high quality software, the casino at Bet9ja is one of the apps most prized assets. There are tons of games to choose from, but the most popular ones are slots, roulette, dice games, blackjack, baccarat, and red dog. This app is often compared to the best Nigerian online casino and sports betting sites and Nigerians are using it all the time.

NairaBet

Like the previous apps on this list the NairaBet betting app promises users that they will experience the excitement of fantastic sports betting on all major sport events with the best odds available and with the utmost security of their deposits.

They do have one difference when compared to the other apps, though, and that is the fact that they include bets on politics and live TV events as well. Their coverage of the Presidential Elections in 2015 was particularly of interest to punters.

Merrybet Mobile

The Merrybet Mobile app, just like the other apps on this list, offers opportunities for the standard sports and live betting. The mobile version of the app has most of the leagues that are available on the full desktop site.

The thing that makes Merrybet different is that it targets users with low speed or problematic internet connections. In fact, the mobile app enables users access to their login site even with the slowest of internet connections, allowing for maximum availability of their betting offer.

Lovingbet

The last entry on our list is the Lovingbet app, which is currently becoming more and more popular among betting enthusiasts. They boast the standard offer of sports and live betting, as well as betting on virtual football, horse and dog races. There is an option of winning a 100% bonus on your first deposit, plus various bonuses on accumulated bets. They also give their users the option of getting back 5% of their losses with their cash back promo code.

