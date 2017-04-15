Tottenham Thrash Bournemouth, Cut Into Chelsea’s Lead

Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive home record and Premier League title aspirations on Saturday with an emphatic 4-0 win over Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Moussa Dembele, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane amd Vincent Janssen were on target for Tottenham who now have 71 points, four adrift of leaders Chelsea, who will play against Manchester United on Sunday. Bournemouth are 15th in the table with 35 points.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are still unbeaten at home this season and are now on a seven-game winning streak while Bournemouth have now not won in four games (two draws, two defeats).

Dembele got on the end of a 16th minute corner kick deep inside the box and scored past Artur Boruc in goal for Bournemouth with a superb low shot into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

HKane laid the ball off to Son, who shot from close range low into the back of the net, leaving the Boruc helpless three minutes after the opening goal.

Three minutes into the second half, Kane pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the bottom left corner to score Spurs’ third of the day.

Janssen was quickest to react to the rebound in the 90th minute and stabbed the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 and score his first league goal for Spurs in open play.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria