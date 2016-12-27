Toure: Iheanacho’s Goal Decisive In City’s Win Vs Hull

Yaya Toure has described Kelechi Iheanacho's goal in Manchester City's 3-0 away win against Hull City on Monday as decisive.

Iheanacho, who came on as a second half substitute, scored City's second goal after Toure had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

An own goal by Curtis Davies sealed the win for City.

Commenting on Iheanacho's performance against Hull, Toure revealed how he used to motivate the Nigerian youngster to do more.

"When you're young like that you have to show your hunger," Toure told dailystar.co.uk.

"What I tell him all the time, even on the training ground, when you play like that you have to show up, and I think Hull was brilliant for him.

" It was a massive goal, the important second goal gives you a lift, let's you continue the game and made Hull attack and leave space, and the third goal came from that."

