Trabzonspor Bank On Onazi To Lure Musa To Turkey

By David Meshioye:

Trabzonspor are hopeful their Nigerian midfielder Onazi Ogenyi will use his personal relationship with compatriot Ahmed Musa to aid the Turkish Super Lig club in securing the Leicester City forward, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“Ahmed is a very close brother of mine and we always get on well in the national team,” Onazi told Completesportsnigeria.com when asked about the link, which was reported by Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Trabzonspor’s technical director Ersun Yanal and president Muharrem Usta have identified Musa as one of a group of high-quality recruits necessary to further a process of returning Trabzonspor’s squad to a level from which it can compete for the Super Lig and European titles, reports in Turkey claim.

While Trabzonspor are confident of meeting the financial terms demanded by Leicester City for the Super Eagles winger, they want Onazi to help facilitate a summer switch.

In recent months, Trabzonspor have been monitoring events in Leicester as Musa continues to endure difficult times under new manager Craig Shakespeare.

Trabzonspor President Muharrem Usta is keen to add Musa to his squad as the Nigeria star also seeks an escape from Leicester where he has struggled to get playing time.

Onazi – who has quickly established himself as a central figure in Yenal’s Trabzonspor – is seen as the best option to help talk Musa into coming to Turkey next summer.

