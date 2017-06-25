Trabzonspor Reject €5m Chinese Chinese Club Bid For Onazi

By Johnny Edward:

Trabzonspor have turned down a €5m euro offer for Super Eagles vice captain, Ogenyi Onazi from an unnamed Chinese club, Completesportsnigeria.com has reliably gathered.

Onazi who is angling for a move away from Turkey has also been linked with some top clubs in Spain Italy and in England, is eager for for a move this summer.

But Trabzonspor manager, Ersun Yanal, is desperate to keep the 24 year old ahead of the new campaign.

Yanal who signed the 24 year old last summer from Italian side SS Lazio for a reported fee of €3.5m has been pleased with his performance for the Black Sea team in his debut season.

The Nigeria international scored twice and provided one assist in 38 games last season.

Completesportsnigeria.com gathered that Onazi will most likely leave Trabzonspor this summer for a top team in Europe, but not China.

