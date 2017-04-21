TRAGEDY: How 30 Fans Died In Calabar While Watching United Vs Anderlecht 

Tragedy struck in Calabar, Cross Rivers State on Thursday evening as no fewer than 30 persons watching the Europa League second leg quarterfinal match between Manchester United and Anderlecht were killed as a result of electric shock.

According to a survivor who spoke with punchng.com, a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang – Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

“It happened during the match between Manchester United and Anderlecht . I heard a deafening bang. I rushed out to see what was happening. When I turned back to go inside the viewing centre, I saw a cable coming down on the centre and this electrocuted the viewers in the hall.

“It was a horrible sight to behold . I wish I didn't come out to watch the match. Come to think of it, I have DStv at home but I enjoy watching matches at viewing centres. I could have been dead. I can ’ t believe that the people I was chatting and joking with a few minutes ago are all gone in a most anguishing way. This world is vain.

