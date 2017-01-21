Troost-Ekong Pleased With Gent Debut, Win Over Charleroi; Hails Samuel Kalu

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, is pleased to make his debut for KAA Gent in Friday's 1-0 win over Charleroi after joining the Belgian. Top league club 18 months ago, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Troost-Ekong signed a three year deal with the former Belgian champions after the expiration of his deal with Dutch side FC Groningen in 2015, but was loaned to Norwegian top league side Haungesund for one year.

Playing in a 3-5-2 formation, Troost-Ekong admitted that he was initially nervous when he walked on to the pitch at the Ghelamco Arena for the game but was satisfied with the clean sheet and the win recorded in his first game for the club.

"In the beginning, I was a bit nervous, but that's normal in a debut games," Troost-Ekong told his club's official website.

He added: "I've waited a long time and was therefore very happy that I made the starting line up and we kept a clean sheet and winning the game."

On his compatriot, Samuel Kalu's debut performance, Ekong had nothing but praise for the former AS Trencin forward.

Kalu provided the assist for Danijel Milocevic's winner in the 67th minute of the encounter.

Troost-Ekong hailed: "He was a top performer in the encounter. I am very happy for him."

"Even if he has kicked me in training. He was a complete surprise for me."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.