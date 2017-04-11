UCL: Dybala Nets Brace As Juventus Outclass Poor Barca

By James Agberebi:

Just like in the round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have it all to do in the second leg at the Nou Camp following their 3-0 loss to Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

A first half brace from Paulo Dybala and a second half goal from Georgio Chiellini gave Juventus the comfortable win.

The win means Juventus are unbeaten in 22 home matches in UEFA competition since their 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich in 2013.

The last time both teams met in the quarter-finals of the Champions League was in the 2002/2003 season which Juventus won 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

Juventus had the first real chance on three minutes through Gonzalo Higuain whose strong header from Dani Alves’ free-kick almost spilled out of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s grasp.

Juventus continued to boss the game and deservedly took the lead on seven minutes through Dybala who turned inside the box before curling a left-foot strike into the bottom right corner.

Barcelona had a big chance on 21 minutes off a well timed pass from Lionel Messi but Gianluigi Buffon made a superb finger tip save from Andreas Iniesta.

Juventus went 2-0 up in the 22nd minute through Dybala who was left unmarked in the box before slamming in a low shot into the bottom right corner.

In the 37th minute Juventus almost extended their lead but Miralem Pjanic blazed Juan Cuadrado’s low cross over the bar.

Higuain went close for Juventus on 44 minutes, volleying a left-foot shot which Ter Stegen palmed away before Jeremy Mathieu cleared the rebound to safety.

At the start of the second half Barcelona made their first change with Andre Gomes replacing Jeremy Mathieu.

In the 47th minute Messi almost got on the score sheet only to fire his low right foot strike inches away from the target.

Barcelona continued to probe forward and were almost rewarded in the 52nd minute but Andres Iniesta’s shot went just over the bar.

Juventus went 3-0 up on 55 minutes following a superb header from Chiellini which came off the post before ending inside the back of the net.

Luiz Suarez almost reduced the deficit for Barcelona in the 68th minute but saw his effort off Messi’s brilliant pass narrowly go off target.

In the 86th minute Barcelona won a freekick close to the edge of Juventus’ box but Messi’s effort hit the home side’s defensive wall.

