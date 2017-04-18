UCL: Enrique Expects Another Historic Barca Night Vs Juventus

Barcelona coach, Luis Enrique, hopes the Catalans will replicate their heroics that confounded Paris Saint-Germain in round 16 when they entertain Juventus in their Wednesday's second leg quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona must overcome a 3-0 deficit from the first leg against Juventus to progress into the semi-finals.

In the round of 16 against PSG, Barcelona came from 4-0 down to win 6-1 and progressed 6-5 on aggregate against the French champions.

And ahead of Wednesday's return leg, Enrique said they will do everything possible to overcome the deficit.

"Tomorrow will produce circumstances similar to the PSG game. If they score, we'll need 5," Enrique said during his Tuesday's press conference.

"We'll try until the very end. We'll do everything possible to have another historic night.

"I have no doubt that at some moment we'll be close on aggregate."

Speaking also ahead of the big game, skipper Andres Iniesta, said Barcelona must try and put away scoring chances.

"Against Juventus, you have to be patient and try to be effective on attack.

"It was a tough loss, but we're potent; we can sow doubt in our opponents and try to turn the tables.

"I have no doubt there will be a great atmosphere tomorrow—the fans will be behind us.

"We have to play a perfect game. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals."

The 2010 FIFA World Cup star also described former Barcelona defender Dani Alves who now plays for Juventus as one of the best players to play for the Catalans.

"Dani Alves was one of the best signings in the club (Barcelona) history. He brought a lot to our team."

The last time both teams met in the Champions League quarter-finals was in the 2002/2003 season where Juventus knocked out Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria