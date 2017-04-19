UCL: Juventus Knock Out Barcelona As Monaco Advance Into Semis

By James Agberebi:

Barcelona have crashed out of this season’s UEFA Champions League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Juventus at the Nou Camp in their second leg quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

The draw meant Juventus advance to the last four 3-0 on aggregate.

Barcelona needed to score four goals to qualify for the semi-finals but met a well drilled Juventus side who weathered every wave of attacks from the Catalan giants.

Juventus had the first chance of the game in the fourth minute through Gonzalo Higuain who could not connect to a free-kick.

Higuian went close again for Juventus in the 13th minute but his shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar.

Juventus continued to create chances and almost took the lead in the 16th minute through Juan Cuadrado whose attempted overhead kick sailed over the bar.

Barcelona had a good chance to score in the 17th minute but Jordi Alba failed to connect with Lionel Messi’s superb chip of a pass.

Messi went close for Barcelona in the 19th minute only to see his low left foot strike from range roll inches away from target.

Messi went close again in the 30th minute but hit the side net after his initial effort was spilled by Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus continued to create chances and were almost rewarded in the 38th minute but unfortunately Higuian could not get a clean strike off a brilliant pass.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Cuadrado had a chance to give Juventus the lead but his low shot went narrowly wide.

In the 56th minute Messi hit a low shot which took a slight deflection and went inches away for a corner.

Five minutes after Sergi Roberto found himself inside the box but his left strike went agonisingly close.

Juventus broke away with 10 minutes remaining but Andre-Marc Stegen quickly came out of his line to prevent Cuadrado from getting to the ball before him.

In the other second leg quarter-final clash on Wednesday in France, AS Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to go through 6-3 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain were the scorers for Monaco, while Marco Reus got Dortmund’s goal.

Mbappe gave Monaco an early lead as he struck in the third minute, pouncing on a rebound after Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki failed to hold an initial long range shot.

Falcao then made it 2-0 in the 17th minute with a superb flying header off a fantastic cross from Thomas Lemar.

Reus reduced the deficit in the 48th minute, smashing in Ousmane Dembele’s cross.

Dortmund went in search of the equaliser but were caught out by a lightening counter which Germain neatly finished off in the 81st minute.

This is Monaco’s first semifinal appearance since the 2003/2004 Champions League season where they got to the final but lost 3-0 to Jose Mourinho-led FC Porto.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria