UCL: Ndidi Returns As Atletico Edge Leicester; Ronaldo Makes History

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi returned to Leicester City’s line-up for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg game and was in action for 90 minutes against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Vicente Calderón on Wednesday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian international was rested in their Premier League game against Everton on Sunday but Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was not listed for the match.

Antoine Griezmann scored a 28th minute penalty goal for the Spanish side and there was no other goal by both sides ahead of thesecond leg fixture next Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid’s Koke had the first chance of the game in the fifth minute when he collected a pass and tried his luck from about 22 metres, but the ball ended up hitting the left post.

Griezmann scored Atletico Madrid’s first goal when he converted a 28th minute penalty. His precise shot went inside the left post, leaving Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel helpless.

At the Allianz Arena, Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 2-1.

Arturo Vidal scored Bayern’s goal but Cristiano Ronaldo’s double ensured they hold a first leg advantage going into the second leg.

Ronaldo’s brace took his tally in European competitions to 100 goals, the first player in history to reach that landmark.

Vidal’s powerful header in the 26th minute put the Bundesliga leaders ahead after Franck Ribery’s earlier shot which was goal-bound was blocked by Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Vidal could not extend the Bavarians’ lead as the first half drew to an end with a missed penalty kick.

Ronaldo then equalised for Real Madrid two minutes into the second half when he showed good awareness inside the box, latched on to a brilliant pass and fired a first-time shot into the bottom left corner from a Daniel Carvajal cross.

Javi Martinez received a second yellow card in the 61st minute after his foul on Ronaldo and got sent off.

Ronaldo made Real Madrid’s extra man count with 13 minutes left on the clock. The ball was swung in superbly by Marco Asensio and the Portuguese poked into the net.

