UCL: Ndidi Stars, Musa Benched As Leicester Bow Out To Atletico

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played for 90 minutes at the King Power Stadium Tuesday night as Leicester City’s fairytale campaign in the UEFA Champions League came to an end with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Atletico Madrid after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarterfinals clash.

Ahmed Musa who was not part of the Foxes’ first leg game was an unused substitute in the game.

Saul Niguez scored Atletico’s goal while Jamie Vardy equalised but it was not enough to steer them into the semifinals of the competition

Saul headed in unmarked in the 26th minute from a perfect Felipe Luis cross. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could do nothing to stop the ball going inside the net.

Yannick Carrasco pleaded for a penalty call in the 42nd miniute but the referee deemed Schmeichel’s challenge legal.

Atletico had conceded only four goals in the Champions League this season prior to Tuesday’s game but conceded the fifth to Leicester in the 61st minute when Vardy fired the rebound into the roof of the net after the ball broke to him in the box after Benjamin Chilwell’s shot was blocked by a defender.

Ndidi’s 68th minute shot from close range went agonizingly wide. The Spaniards contained the only English representatives left in the competition until the end of the contest.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria