Udeze Celebrates Birth of New Baby Girl In Festac Hospital

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, today (Tuesday, April 18, 2017) is a proud father as he welcomed unto his household a baby girl – his third child, Completesportsnigeria.com exclusively reports.

The onetime West Bromwich Albion of England left back informed Completesportsnigeria.com of the cheering news at 3.17pm Tuesdaay, following the arrival of his baby at 2:45pm.

"Wow, I thank God for the great thing He has done for me. May His name be blessed. My wife has been delivered of a baby girl this afternoon. I am at the hospital right now in Festac Town.

"Ifeoma my wife has made me proud. I am lost of words for now. May God bless all mothers. A princess is born into my family," Udeze said in sheer ecstasy.

Ifeanyi Udeze and his wife, Ifeoma, got married in 1997 and their union was blessed with two children before the latest addition to the Udeze family.

Udeze made his full international debut in 2001, but quit international football in 2005 after the 1-1 draw with Angola in Kano which handed the Angolans an advantage in the qualification race for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

