Udoji Urges Kano Pillars’ Fans’ Support To Beat 3SC

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars defender, Chinedu Udoji is banking on home support to beat Shooting Stars in today's Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-three fixture, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Sai Masu Gida are looking to get back to winning ways once again after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Lobi Stars in the midweek.

Udoji believed the fans have a crucial role to play in that, and has urged them to come out in large numbers to offer their support to the team.

''We have put the loss against Lobi Stars behind us and our focus is now on the game against 3SC," the former Enyimba captain informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Our fans have a big role to play in ensuring that we win the game and I urge them to come out in large numbers to support us.

"On our part, we will make sure we don't disappoint them."

The Pyramid City side sit in eighth position in the NPFL table.

