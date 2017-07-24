UEFA Extend Man United Defender Bailly’s Ban

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) have handed Cote d'Ivoire and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly a three-match ban.

Bailly's ban was confirmed on different media outlets on Monday.

The Ivorian was sent off for violent conduct during the Europa League semi-final second leg tie against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

He was originally handed a one-match ban and missed Manchester United's Europa League final win against Ajax.

But UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings over his red card and announced that his ban will be extended to three games.

Bailly will now miss United's UEFA Super Cup game against Real Madrid in Norway on August 8 and the opening game of United's Champions League campaign next season.

