Ugbade: I’m Not Under Pressure To Succeed At Remo Stars

By James Agberebi:

Coach of newly promoted Remo Stars, Nduka Ugbade, says that he is not under pressure to perform in his first stint in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ugbade led Remo Stars to their first ever promotion to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League last season.

Remo Stars finished top of NNL B2 to gain promotion to the elite division.

"There is no target or pressure from Remo Stars," the former Golden Eaglets captain and Super Eagles star told Completesportsnigeria.com. "I have been working in football for a long time. I have been monitoring the NPFL.

"This is part of my job because what I'm trying to introduce in Africa is a football that is based on information.

"It's part of my job to be in constant connection with everything that is happening at the top level.

"The only pressure is from the Nigerian citizens who have seen me work for so many years and whose expectations are very high."

Ugbade went on to describe what he felt after guiding Remo Stars to the NPFL.

He added: "Bringing Remo Stars to the elite division was a very wonderful experience for me.

"It was filled with a lot of drama. But kudos to the players the coaching crew and the management, everybody contributed to the success."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.