Ugbade Backs Mikel, Ndidi, Others To Make January Moves

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles star Nduka Ugbade is confident Nigerian players will be active in the European January transfer window just like they were during the summer, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nigerian stars Ahmed Musa, Isaac Promise, Kingsley Madu, Elderson Echiejile, Stanley Amuzie, Umar Sadiq all switched clubs during the 2016 summer.

Ugbade is anticipating something similar in January, 2017 when the window reopens.

“The only Nigerian player whose movement is being frequently reported is Wilfred Ndidi’s move to Leicester which is yet to confirmed,” Ugbade told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Also, we all know the situation with Mikel Obi at Chelsea, there is the possibility that he might move.

“I am expecting movements but the most important thing is their comfort. Sometimes it’s not about just moving from one club to another, what is important is their comfort.

“So, we should expect Nigerian players being part of some of the transfers that would be made and let’s hope they are good moves.”

