Ugo Ehiogu Is Dead At 44!

Former England defender of Nigerian descent Ugo Ehiogu is dead, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The death of the 44-year-old ex-Aston Villa centre-back was announced by Tottenham Hotspur on their official website on Friday, a day after he collapsed and was taken to hospital.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Training Centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning."

Head of Coaching and Player Development John McDermott said: “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.”

Tottenham added: "The Club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo’s family.

Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

"We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support."

Ehiogu was eligible to play for Nigeria by virtue of his parents' heritage, but he opted for England and had four caps for them.

