Umar Bags Brace In Osmanlispor Win; Onuachu, Hassan Also On Target

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward Aminu Umar scored two goals as his team, Osmanlispor, defeated Kayserispor 4-1 away in the Turkish top flight on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Umar opened the scoring in the 15th minute before adding his second in the 44th minute from the penalty spot.

Deniz Turuc reduced the defeat for Kayserispor in the 39th minute but two more goals from Mehmet Guven and former Cameroon forward Pierre Webo in the 55th and 67th minute respectively, sealed the win for Osmanlispor.

Umar's brace means he has now scored five goals in 20 league appearances for Osmanlispor this season.

Nigerian midfielder, Raheem Lawal, was replaced in the 77th minute for Kayserispor.

In the Danish top division, Nigerian duo, Paul Onauchu and Rilwan Hassan were on target for Midtjylland who beat visiting Sonderjyske 3-1 on Sunday.

Onuachu put Midtjylland ahead in the 28th minute before Hassan made it 2-0 on 56 minutes.

Rasmus Nissen scored in the 77th minute to give Midtjylland a 3-0 lead before Marko Mitrovic got on the score sheet for Sonderjyske to end the game 3-1.

Onuachu has now scored 12 league goals this season for Midtjylland, while Hassan has score just two.

Nosa Igiebor and Bright Edomwonyi were in action for Rizespor who beat Adanaspor 3-1 away from home in a Turkish top flight game.

Igiebor replaced Edomwonyi in the 66th minute, but their Nigerian teammate Godfrey Oboabona was not listed in Rizespor squad for the game.

And in the Spanish LaLiga Santander, Nigerian defender, Uche Agbo, was on from the start as his club Granada lost 3-1 at home to Valencia.MAgbo later made way for Sergi Samper in the 63rd minute.