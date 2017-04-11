UNFORGETTABLE! Man City Flaunt Iheanacho, Aguero, Adebayor, Onuoha’s Wonder Goals

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Manchester City on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, celebrated again, the great goals scored by the current and former players, with Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho's goal getting a mention, along with the famous strikes of Sergio Aguero, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Nedum Onuoha, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kelechi Iheanacho's goal under rreview was netted against Southampton on May 1,2016. It was then picked as the club's Goal of the Day.

City lost the Premier League game at their opponents' St Mary's home ground, but the club nonetheless singled out the effort on its website on Tuesday for special mention.

The club currently placed fourth in the Premier League table with 61 points posted the video of the goal on its website and the goal by Sergio Aguero against Hull City, and the doubles by Emmanuel Adebayor and Nedum Onuoha on April 11, 2010, in a 5-1 defeat of Birmingham City.

Iheanacho's goal was a magnificent curler into the top corner of Fraser Forster goal, leaving the shot stopper with no chance 12 minutes to the end of the game.

Iheanacho has played 17 Premier League games for the Citizens this season, and 25 in all competitions. He has scored four times in the Premier League and seven in other competitions.

