Usman Mohammed Seeks Career Lifeline, Gets FIFA Clearance As Free Agent

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former U-23 Eagles midfielder, Usman Mohammed, is keen on resuscitating his footballing career after a torrid spell with Portuguese outfit, Uniao Leira, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Taraba United captain is yet to kick a ball this season after refusing to rejoin Uniao Leira following the failure of the modest side to pay his financial entitlements..

Mohammed, a member of Nigeria's U-23 side that secured third place in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, got the nod to join a new club after the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) ordered the release of his international Transfer Certificate (ITC) last week.

"Uniao Leira were not able to pay his salaries due to lack of funds.It's a big relief for us and he (Mohammed) now has the chance to kickstart his career again," his Nigerian representative Tijani Babangida informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

"They couldn't pay his salary for several months, and we had no choice than to stop him from playing for them anymore.

"We also reported the case to FIFA who have now ruled in our favour by ordering Uniao to hand us his ITC. He is eager to start playing again and will soon join a new club."

Portuguese clubs aside the traditional big ones; Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, have been battling financial problems in recent times.

Forgotten Super Eagles forward, Michael Uchebo, was involved in a legal battle with top Portuguese side Boavista over his contract. Uchebo joined Boavista as a free agent from Belgian club Cercle Brugge after representing Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, Uchebo's relationship with the Portuguese club turned sour just before the new season following changes in the club management including a new president.

Boavista demanded the contract of the big striker be reviewed downwards, including a huge cut of his 20,000 Euro per month salary.The player had to drag the club to court.

