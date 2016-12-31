Uzoenyi: I’ve No Deal With Rangers

By Sab Osuji:

Nigeria winger, Ejike Uzoenyi has revealed he has not signed any contract with Enugu Rangers amidst claims by the Nigeria champions that the diminutive player has penned a deal with them, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Uzoenyi, 28, was a key member of the Nigeria home based Super eagles squad that won bronze medal in their debut appearance at the CHAN held in Cape town, South Africa in 2014.

The former Gateway United dazzler was listed by the seven-time Nigerian champions, Rangers, on Friday as one of their new season squad members ahead the 2016/2017 domestic NPFL season, as well as the 2017 CAF Champions League campaign.

Uzoenyi however, denied signing any deal with the Flying Antelopes.

“I came back from South Africa on December 24. Of course, you know my club in South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Uzoenyi stated when Completesportsnigeria.com called him up Friday evening.

“Yes, I was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (Friday morning) where I trained with Rangers.

“It's my former club. So training with them does not mean anything else. I can also train with any other club in as much as I want to keep fit before going back.

“So that does not mean I’ve signed for Rangers. It’s a huge cooked up story.

“Please ask them to provide details of any contract I signed with them.

“Ask them also how many years the contract stipulates and above all, they should make available to you financial details of the contract,” Uzoenyi who was voted as most valuable player, MVP, of the 2014 CHAN in Cape Town, South Africa, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Asked when he will rejoin his Premier Soccer League (PSL) side, Mamelodi Sundowns, Uzoenyi replied, “very soon. Very, very soon.”

