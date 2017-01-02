Valencia Director: I’ve Met With Mikel Over January Move

By Johnny Edward:

Chelsea’s Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi is reportedly pondering a move to Spanish club Valencia.

Mikel who is yet to feature for Chelsea this season met with Valencia’s sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch on Christmas day in London over a January move.

But the 29 year old Nigerian international is yet to agree to a move to the Mestalla stadium.

“In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea’s permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day,” Pitarch told Superdeporte.

“I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it.”

He also hinted that the move will be revived once Valencia appoints a successor to Cesare Prandelli who resigned last Friday after less than three months in charge.

“Now we will have to evaluate the situation,” Garcia Pitarch added.

Mikel who will become a free agent in the summer has also been linked with moves to several clubs in Italy, France and China.

