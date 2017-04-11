Violence: LMC Fine, Deduct Points From Pillars, Katsina, Remo; Suspend Players 

The League Management Company have sanctioned three Nigerian Professional League clubs Kano Pillars, Katsina United and Remo Stars for violating several safety rules at match venues, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The LMC found Kano Pillars guilty for violations of Rules B13.18 and C1 and fined the club a total of N7.25m as well as other consequential fines and closure of stadium to fans until further notice.

The fine against Kano Pillars also includes N250, 000 as compensation to one Dr. Tunde Akinbinu, who was assaulted, in addition to any certified medical bills arising from the attack by the club supporters after the match day 18 fixture against Akwa United.

It also includes N1m compensation to Akwa United for assault on members of the team in addition to any other certified medical bills, a fine of N3,000,000.00 for conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute and deduction of three points, the execution of which shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season.

"We recognise that football is a game of passion and there are bound to be emotional outbursts when people pursue their passion especially in supporting their favourite clubs. It is also in recognition of this that regulations have been put in place placing responsibility on clubs to ensure safety of all on match days and expecting our players and coaches to uphold the highest level of decorum and discipline in carrying out their duties on the field," the statement from the LMC reads.

The LMC also handed sanctions Kano Pillars' pair of Rabiu Ali and Murtala Adamu for threatening the referee and conducting themselves in a manner that was capable of inciting others to commit violence or misconduct which constituted a breach of Rule C1 and consequently suspended for one match.

Enyimba’s goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, a one-match ban and fined the Ghanian international N50, 000 for his aggression towards a ball boy during their match against Katsina United.

Dauda was charged for breaches of Rules C11 and C1 which included assault on a ball boy and acts capable of inciting others to commit violence during their match day 18 fixture against Katsina United.

Remo Stars have been fined a total of N2.5m for various breaches, including harrasment of the referee, throwing of objects on the pitch and an assault on sports journalist Kelvin Ekerete during a matchday 15 fixture in Sagamu. Remo Stars will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors and compensate Mr Ekerete with N250,000. They have also been punished with a suspended three-point deduction.

Katsina United were have also been fined N2.5m and a suspended three -point deduction for their attack on the Enyimba bus after their match on Sunday.

The clubs and players were given 48 hours to submit in writing to the decisions of the LMC or elect to appear before a commission and for which further sanctions would be imposed should their appeals not be upheld.

