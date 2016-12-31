 Wage Demands, Agents Stall Mikel’s Marseille Move

Mikel Obi's move from Chelsea to Marseille is being help up over the Nigeria captain's wage demands, French publication L'Equipe has claimed.

Mikel has not played a single minute under Antonio Conte this season and his contract at Chelsea expires in the summer.

The Super Eagles star has been linked with several clubs, but Marseille seem the most interested.

However, L’Equipe reported on Saturday that the French club are threatening to pull out of a possible deal following the outrageous demands from Mikel's camp.

Although Chelsea would be willing to let Mikel leave on a free, the cost of the deal is putting Marseille off.

Marseille Director of Sport, former Spain keeper Andoni Zubizarreta, has held several meetings with Chelsea and with Mikel’s representatives, but no real progress has been made.

L'Equipe claim that Mikel is being ‘very greedy’ in his wage demands, and there are also several intermediaries all trying to get a cut of the transfer for themselves, according to Sport Witness.

Marseille are said to be ready to walk away from signing Mikel rather than submit to his demands and then have to get involved in a mess of agents.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.