Watford Boss Mazzarri Wishes Ighalo Goodluck In China

Watford boss, Walter Mazzarri, has praised Odion Ighalo for his work ethics during the time he spent at the club under his reigns, and wishes the Nigeria international well at his new Chinese club Changchun Yatai, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former Granada forward completed a £20m move to Changchun Yatai after he successfully underwent a medical in central London on Tuesday under the guidance of representatives from the Chinese Super League side.

"I want to wish Odion Ighalo good luck because he is a great player and professional," Mazzarri said after his side's 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It was Watford's first win in eight game in all competitions.

Mazzarri said: "I am very happy with our January signings in M'Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate and I have to do the best with that."

In Ighalo's absence, Mazzarri's options in attack have been boosted with the arrival of Mauro Zarate on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Fiorentina, while M'Baye Niang has also joined on loan.

Ighalo played 100 games for Watford and scored 39 goals for the Hornets. But this season, Ighalo had scored just twice this season following his superb 17-goal return last term.

A statement on the club's website said: "All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career."

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria

Exposed!!! How I make 120,000 monthly on UBER without owning my own car.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.