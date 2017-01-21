Watford Celebrate Ighalo’s 100th Game

Watford sent a congratulatory message to Odion Ighalo who made his 100th appearance for the club in their 2-2 away draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ighalo who has not had the best of seasons in the current campaign, was introduced for Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 88th minute for his 100th appearances for the Hornets.

"Congratulations to Odion Ighalo, who made his 100th outing in a #watfordfc shirt today," Watford wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Ighalo joined Watford on loan in July 2014 from Udinese.

In October 2014, Watford terminated Ighalo's loan and re-signed him on a permanent deal the same day after Udinese released him from his contract.

And since joining Watford, Ighalo has scored 33 goals in 100 games so far.

