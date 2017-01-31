Watford Confirm Ighalo’s £20m Move To China’s Changchun

By James Agberebi:

Watford have confirmed Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo's move to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai on a permanent deal.

Ighalo's move to China which is reported to be around £20m and has been on for weeks now, was confirmed by Watford on their website on Tuesday following successful medicals.

Aside from Changchun Yatai, there were reported interests from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion.

"The Hornets can confirm that Odion Ighalo has agreed a permanent move to Changchun Yatai," Watford wrote on their website Tuesday night.

"The 27-year-old striker joins the Chinese Super League outfit after two-and-a-half years at Vicarage Road.

"Ighalo scored 39 goals in 100 appearances during that time, including 20 as Watford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, and 17 during the club’s first campaign back in the top-flight.

"The Nigerian international initially arrived on loan from Granada in July 2014, a move which was made permanent three months later.

"All at Watford FC thank Odion for his contributions to the club, and wish him the best of luck for his future career."

